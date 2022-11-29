Dr. Watts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Watts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Watts, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Dr. Watts works at
Locations
-
1
Women's Health Specialists1050 Eagles Landing Pkwy Ste 302, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 389-9494
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watts?
Dr. Is the best in his field he truly cares about his patients this what makes me trust him without caring and trust there is nothing but with it brings everything hope,give me the strength to work with my doctor for my healing patient and doctor must work together as one for healing to be affective a and you can always talk to him and his caring staff to reassure you concerning your health they are in ur corner with you.
About Dr. Ronald Watts, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1942301759
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hosp/Med Ctr
- Nassau Co Mc/SUNY Stony Brook
- Nassau University Medical Center
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watts works at
Dr. Watts has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.