Overview of Dr. Ronald Willson, MD

Dr. Ronald Willson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Willson works at Retina Associates in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA, Thibodaux, LA and Houma, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Neovascularization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.