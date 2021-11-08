Dr. Rory Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rory Evans, MD
Overview of Dr. Rory Evans, MD
Dr. Rory Evans, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Evans' Office Locations
Evans & Schroeder MD PA200 W GORE ST, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 841-7724Tuesday9:00am - 2:00pmWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmThursday2:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Evans and his staff are not only sensational professionally but personable as well. It is my good fortune to have been going to Dr. Rory Rory Evans for a number of years and always come away feeling like I have been treated extremely well. Dr. Evans has an in depth knowledge of his profession and handles people as if they were all his personal friends. His lead team of Lisa and Kim are TOP Rated! Fred Jason Mutz
About Dr. Rory Evans, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.