Dr. Rory Petteys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petteys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rory Petteys, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rory Petteys, MD
Dr. Rory Petteys, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.
Dr. Petteys works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Petteys' Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Specialists Of El Paso - West1700 N Oregon St Ste 710, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 351-1444
-
2
Providence Neurosciences Center - A Providence Medical Partners Practice1755 Curie Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 577-7951
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petteys?
Went to see him in December 2021 after a fall. He walked me through the surgery and treated me with respect and care. Very happy with my surgery.
About Dr. Rory Petteys, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1558596627
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petteys has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petteys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petteys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petteys works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Petteys. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petteys.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petteys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petteys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.