Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosa Turner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rosa Turner, MD
Dr. Rosa Turner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner's Office Locations
Rosa F. Turner M.d.p.a.7100 W 20th Ave Ste 212, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 702-9600
Center for Family and Child Enrichment Inc.1825 NW 167th St Ste 102, Miami Gardens, FL 33056 Directions (305) 624-7450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is great !
About Dr. Rosa Turner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1548467095
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
