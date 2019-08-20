Overview

Dr. Rosalyn Crawford, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Crawford works at Baptist Endocrinology in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.