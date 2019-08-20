See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Rosalyn Crawford, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Rosalyn Crawford, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Crawford works at Baptist Endocrinology in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute Inc
    14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2201, Jacksonville, FL 32258

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • Flagler Hospital

Thyroid Goiter
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 20, 2019
    This was a safe and caring place for me today. She is a good diagnostician. I am looking forward to getting my self on target and appreciative of her good questions and explaining what the test were about.
    Kathy jo — Aug 20, 2019
    About Dr. Rosalyn Crawford, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    English
    1790837383
    UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Dr. Rosalyn Crawford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crawford works at Baptist Endocrinology in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Crawford’s profile.

    Dr. Crawford has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crawford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

