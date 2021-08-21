Dr. George has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosalyn George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosalyn George, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.
Dr. George works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wilmington Dermatology Center710 Military Cutoff Rd Ste 320, Wilmington, NC 28405 Directions (910) 256-4350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. George?
Excellent
About Dr. Rosalyn George, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1639391931
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Milton S Hershey Med Ctr Penn St Univ
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Virginia Tech
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.