Dr. Rosana Rodriguez, DPM
Dr. Rosana Rodriguez, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Community Podiatry & Wound Care PA6 Saint Johns Medical Park Dr, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 823-3301
- Flagler Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Both Dr. Rodrigues and her staff are extremely caring. It is a true pleasure to go to a doctor, and have a very high comfort level! Dr. Rodriguez listens to your concerns, and explains her findings in a gentle, loving manner. Her staff is friendly, and also listens to your concerns. They have a very positive outlook. I have had the need for a few wound healings on the past, and have never had a wound healed so very quickly as this! Both her knowledge and magic powder are a true blessing. I highly recommend All About Feet and Legs
- Podiatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578576179
- Columbia Northside Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Puerto Rico
