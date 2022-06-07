See All Podiatric Surgeons in St Augustine, FL
Dr. Rosana Rodriguez, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rosana Rodriguez, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Rodriguez works at All About Feet & Legs in St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Community Podiatry & Wound Care PA
    6 Saint Johns Medical Park Dr, St Augustine, FL 32086 (904) 823-3301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Due to Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Wounds Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 07, 2022
    Both Dr. Rodrigues and her staff are extremely caring. It is a true pleasure to go to a doctor, and have a very high comfort level! Dr. Rodriguez listens to your concerns, and explains her findings in a gentle, loving manner. Her staff is friendly, and also listens to your concerns. They have a very positive outlook. I have had the need for a few wound healings on the past, and have never had a wound healed so very quickly as this! Both her knowledge and magic powder are a true blessing. I highly recommend All About Feet and Legs
    Maryann O'Lear — Jun 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Rosana Rodriguez, DPM
    About Dr. Rosana Rodriguez, DPM

    Podiatric Surgery
    27 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1578576179
    Education & Certifications

    Columbia Northside Medical Center
    OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    University of Puerto Rico
