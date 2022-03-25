Overview of Dr. Rosemarie Leuzzi, MD

Dr. Rosemarie Leuzzi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Leuzzi works at Cooper Care Alliance in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.