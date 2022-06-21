Dr. Rosemarie Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosemarie Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosemarie Liu, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Wisconsin
Locations
Metro Mohs Surgery Center LLC5501 Backlick Rd Ste 120, Springfield, VA 22151 Directions (703) 705-7505
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
I had Mohs Surgery on June 16, 2022. I found Dr Liu to be extremely professional and personable. She was very meticulous and explained everything in detail. In addition, I found her staff to be very pleasant and efficient. I would highly recommend Dr Liu.
About Dr. Rosemarie Liu, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1467485250
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin
- Yale-New Haven Medical Center
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.