Dr. Rosemary Baghdassarian, DDS

Dentistry
4.8 (146)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rosemary Baghdassarian, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University College Of Dentistry.

Dr. Baghdassarian works at H.A.B. Dental in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    H.A.B. Dental
    12453 Hagen Ranch Rd Unit 101, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 824-0989
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    H.A.B. Dental
    341 E Yamato Rd Ste A, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 824-0991

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cosmetic Procedure
Dental Bridge
Dental Crown
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 146 ratings
    Patient Ratings (146)
    5 Star
    (139)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    
    About Dr. Rosemary Baghdassarian, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1184846867
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University College Of Dentistry
