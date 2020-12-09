Dr. Roshini Selladurai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selladurai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roshini Selladurai, MD
Overview of Dr. Roshini Selladurai, MD
Dr. Roshini Selladurai, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.
Dr. Selladurai works at
Dr. Selladurai's Office Locations
North Memorial Health Clinic - Camden4209 WEBBER PKWY, Minneapolis, MN 55412 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Was truly a "GREAT" visit and felt very welcomed from start to finish! Was very attentive to details about my sons condition and looking forward to our next visit.
About Dr. Roshini Selladurai, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1134653074
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University Northwest
- Family Practice and Obesity Medicine
Dr. Selladurai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selladurai works at
