Overview of Dr. Ross Parks, MD

Dr. Ross Parks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, Adventhealth Fish Memorial and AdventHealth Kissimmee.



Dr. Parks works at Florida Eye Clinic in Altamonte Springs, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.