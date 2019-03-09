Overview of Dr. Roukan Jazayerli, MD

Dr. Roukan Jazayerli, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Presence Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Jazayerli works at The Center For Sleep Medicine in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Northbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.