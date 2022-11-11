Dr. Roumen Balabanov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balabanov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roumen Balabanov, MD
Overview of Dr. Roumen Balabanov, MD
Dr. Roumen Balabanov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from MEDICAL ACADEMY AT ERFURT and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Balabanov works at
Dr. Balabanov's Office Locations
Galter Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Nmff Department of Neusurgey675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was remarkable. He has all the qualities of an excellent physician. If your looking for an superior physician you could find no better. He is such as asset to NW!
About Dr. Roumen Balabanov, MD
- Neurology
- English, Bulgarian
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Hosps
- MEDICAL ACADEMY AT ERFURT
- Neurology
Dr. Balabanov works at
