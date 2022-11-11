See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Roumen Balabanov, MD

Neurology
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Roumen Balabanov, MD

Dr. Roumen Balabanov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from MEDICAL ACADEMY AT ERFURT and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Balabanov works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Balabanov's Office Locations

    Galter Pavilion
    Galter Pavilion
259 E Erie St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 (312) 695-7950
    Nmff Department of Neusurgey
    Nmff Department of Neusurgey
675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 (312) 695-7950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 11, 2022
    My visit was remarkable. He has all the qualities of an excellent physician. If your looking for an superior physician you could find no better. He is such as asset to NW!
    Dr Eileen Barbieri — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Roumen Balabanov, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Bulgarian
    • 1508817941
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Chicago Hosps
    • MEDICAL ACADEMY AT ERFURT
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roumen Balabanov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balabanov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balabanov has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balabanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balabanov works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Balabanov’s profile.

    Dr. Balabanov has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balabanov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Balabanov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balabanov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balabanov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balabanov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

