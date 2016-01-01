Dr. Rowan Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rowan Walsh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Barnabas Health Medical Group375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 520-7309
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rowan Walsh, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1629197371
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Medical Center (New York)
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
