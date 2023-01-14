Dr. Rowland Pritchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rowland Pritchard, MD
Overview of Dr. Rowland Pritchard, MD
Dr. Rowland Pritchard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pritchard's Office Locations
- 1 2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 604, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 476-3421
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pritchard?
Exelente necesito comunicarme con El Dr Pritchard 34655265538 Thanks
About Dr. Rowland Pritchard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1073612081
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mary Hitchcock Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pritchard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pritchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritchard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritchard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.