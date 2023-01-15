See All General Surgeons in Orange, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Roy Fujitani, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roy Fujitani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Fujitani works at CARLOS DONAYRE, MD in Orange, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uc Irvine Medical Center
    101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-6699
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    UCI Ophthalmology Group
    Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 456-7002
  3. 3
    Gottschalk Medical Plaza - Dermatology
    1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-5373
  4. 4
    University Physicians & Surgeons Division of Vascular Surgery
    U Uci # Surg, Irvine, CA 92697 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-5756
  5. 5
    UCI Health Surgery Services
    UC Uci, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 824-9595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Trauma Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Patrick — Jan 15, 2023
    About Dr. Roy Fujitani, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164429015
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Chicago
    Internship
    • Harbor UCLA Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roy Fujitani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fujitani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fujitani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fujitani has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fujitani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fujitani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fujitani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fujitani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fujitani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

