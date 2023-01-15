Dr. Roy Fujitani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fujitani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Fujitani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roy Fujitani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Uc Irvine Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-6699Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
UCI Ophthalmology GroupUci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (888) 456-7002
Gottschalk Medical Plaza - Dermatology1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (714) 456-5373
University Physicians & Surgeons Division of Vascular SurgeryU Uci # Surg, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (714) 456-5756
UCI Health Surgery ServicesUC Uci, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (949) 824-9595
- UCI Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I experienced his work during his tenure at Wilford Hall Medical Center at Lackland AFB There he was known by his colleagues as “The smartest man in the world” He put in an abdominal aortic bypass and took out an aneurism as well . there was also a lot of other little thing he did as well He had a terrific bedside manner and absolute confidence in his abilities.
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Spanish
- 1164429015
- University of Chicago
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
