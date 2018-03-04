Dr. Roy Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roy Jackson, MD
Dr. Roy Jackson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson's Office Locations
-
1
Health Care Institute Medical Group65 N Madison Ave Ste 709, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 792-4185
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
Won't trust my life and my family with other Doctor. DOCTOR ROY JACKSON is the best out there...Smart, knowledgeable, compassionate and good bedside manner. He did all my compete workup before my gallbladder surgery and found out early stages of cancer....He's An instrument of God that saved my life...Highly recommend him
About Dr. Roy Jackson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1669424982
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.