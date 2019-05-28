Dr. Roy McClintock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClintock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy McClintock, MD
Dr. Roy McClintock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
Blood and Cancer Center of East Texas PA825 Medical Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 533-0733
Mcclintock Obstetrics & Gynecology P.A.1100 E Lake St Ste 260, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 597-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor! I came to him in May 2018 with a surprise pregnancy at 41 and at 7 weeks started having issues. He was extremely caring and his entire office helped me get through my miscarriage. They saw me about 6 times and each time were very thorough and very thoughtful to what we were going through. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437217494
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
Dr. McClintock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClintock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClintock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClintock speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. McClintock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClintock.
