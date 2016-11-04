See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Summit, NJ
Dr. Roy Nuzzo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roy Nuzzo, MD

Dr. Roy Nuzzo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Nuzzo works at PEDIATRIC ORTHOPEDICS in Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nuzzo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Overlook Hospital
    99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 522-5801
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Joint Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 04, 2016
    I traveled from out of state to receive surgery from Dr. Nuzzo. The results were overall positive and I believe He knows what He's doing. However, all that aside some serious work is needed to have a better follow up. We left with little to no after care instructions and then underwent an additional two weeks of pain trying to resolve the problems we were experiencing.
    Kylie in Ann Arbor, Mi — Nov 04, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Roy Nuzzo, MD
    About Dr. Roy Nuzzo, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104977453
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
