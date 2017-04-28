Overview

Dr. Roy Phillips, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Phillips works at Center for Diabetes and Endocrine in Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.