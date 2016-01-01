Overview

Dr. Royce Bargas, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Bargas works at Bargas Wellness in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Ventricular Fibrillation and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.