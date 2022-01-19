Overview

Dr. Ruben Aleman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They completed their residency with Austin Med Educ Program Seton Hlt



Dr. Aleman works at Dr. Ruben Aleman & Associates in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.