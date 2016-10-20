Overview of Dr. Ruben Mayer, MD

Dr. Ruben Mayer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Mayer works at Neurology at Columbia Medical in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.