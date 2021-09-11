Dr. Portnoy Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruben Portnoy Jr, MD
Dr. Ruben Portnoy Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Portnoy Jr works at
Interborough Consultation & Developmental Centers790 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 388-5176
Huilin Lai Lcsw PC226 W 26th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 241-5796
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am at an extremely anxious stage in life and I decide to finally seek help. I am so glad I found Dr. Portnoy. He makes me feel comfortable and talking to him relaxes me. I look forward to our sessions, and feel relief after talking with him! I would highly recommend him.
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1740320951
Dr. Portnoy Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portnoy Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Portnoy Jr speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Portnoy Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portnoy Jr.
