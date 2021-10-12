See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Harlingen, TX
Dr. Ruben Torres Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ruben Torres Jr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (77)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ruben Torres Jr, MD

Dr. Ruben Torres Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.

Dr. Torres Jr works at RGV Women's Health Center in Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Torres Jr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    RGV Women's Health Center
    2230 Haine Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 425-4901
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cysts
Vaginal Prolapse
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cysts
Vaginal Prolapse
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Torres Jr?

    Oct 12, 2021
    He's quick but very gentle. He has a good and happy spirit about him.
    Aaliyah — Oct 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ruben Torres Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ruben Torres Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Torres Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Torres Jr' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Torres Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ruben Torres Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Ruben Torres Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043202708
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island College Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruben Torres Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Torres Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torres Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Torres Jr works at RGV Women's Health Center in Harlingen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Torres Jr’s profile.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ruben Torres Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.