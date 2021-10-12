Dr. Ruben Torres Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruben Torres Jr, MD
Dr. Ruben Torres Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
RGV Women's Health Center2230 Haine Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 425-4901Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He's quick but very gentle. He has a good and happy spirit about him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043202708
- Long Island College Hospital
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Torres Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres Jr speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres Jr.
