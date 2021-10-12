Overview of Dr. Ruben Torres Jr, MD

Dr. Ruben Torres Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Torres Jr works at RGV Women's Health Center in Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.