Dr. Ruby Nucklos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Nucklos works at South Toledo Internists Clinic in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.