Dr. Ruby Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ruby Sharma, MD
Dr. Ruby Sharma, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
Monter Cancer Center450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8776
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ruby Sharma is a wonderful and warm medical oncologist who made my mom's difficult experience with cancer more positive. We are ever so grateful to you Dr. Sharma! Thank you for everything!
About Dr. Ruby Sharma, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1750589701
Education & Certifications
- Bronx VA Medical Center|Long Island Jewsih Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Maulana Azad Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
