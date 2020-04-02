See All Hematologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Ruby Sharma, MD

Hematology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ruby Sharma, MD

Dr. Ruby Sharma, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Sharma works at Monter Cancer Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Monter Cancer Center
    450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 734-8776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Secondary Malignancies

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lobular Carconima
Lung Cancer
Neutropenia
Peritoneal Cancer
Skin Screenings
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Astrocytoma
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer Treatment
Cancer Counseling
Cancer Pain Management
Carcinoma in Situ
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chemotherapy
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Esophageal Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Graft vs Host Disease
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemophilia
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Liver Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphosarcoma
Male Breast Cancer
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma
Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Pituitary Tumor
Pleural Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
Schwannoma
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thalassemia
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 02, 2020
    Dr. Ruby Sharma is a wonderful and warm medical oncologist who made my mom's difficult experience with cancer more positive. We are ever so grateful to you Dr. Sharma! Thank you for everything!
    Gariema — Apr 02, 2020
    About Dr. Ruby Sharma, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1750589701
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bronx VA Medical Center|Long Island Jewsih Med Ctr
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruby Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharma works at Monter Cancer Center in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sharma’s profile.

    Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

