Dr. Rudolph Eberwein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Eberwein's Office Locations
A New You Weight Loss and Rejuvenation Center8585 Sunset Dr Ste 103, Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 670-2131Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 1:00pm
Medical Health Institute13499 Biscayne Blvd Ste 106, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (786) 228-8282Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Eberwein. He is the absolute best doctor I know. He is also a great person that really cares about his patients.
About Dr. Rudolph Eberwein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Creole, French, French Creole and Spanish
NPI: 1821182791
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eberwein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eberwein accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eberwein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eberwein speaks Creole, French, French Creole and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Eberwein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eberwein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eberwein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eberwein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.