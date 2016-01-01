Dr. Rumei Yuan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rumei Yuan, MD
Overview of Dr. Rumei Yuan, MD
Dr. Rumei Yuan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY.
Dr. Yuan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yuan's Office Locations
-
1
Medical and Surgical Eye Specialist Pllc4235 Main St Ste 3D, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 886-8318
-
2
Ef Anesthesia and Pain Management Services P C2269 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (949) 852-3400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yuan?
About Dr. Rumei Yuan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese
- 1194821603
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yuan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yuan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yuan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yuan works at
Dr. Yuan has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yuan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yuan speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yuan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yuan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.