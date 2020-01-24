Dr. Rupinder Chatha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rupinder Chatha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rupinder Chatha, MD
Dr. Rupinder Chatha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Chatha works at
Dr. Chatha's Office Locations
Houston Kidney Specialists Center (HKSC)10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 420, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 805-3461Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chatha?
Great, she is very attentive. Listens to my concerns
About Dr. Rupinder Chatha, MD
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1700856648
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Sch Med
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
