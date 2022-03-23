Overview

Dr. Rupsa Yee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.



Dr. Yee works at Sutter Health in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.