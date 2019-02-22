Overview of Dr. Russ Shimizu, MD

Dr. Russ Shimizu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Shimizu works at PETER ALAN BARDWICK MD in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Epilepsy and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.