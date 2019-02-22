See All Neurologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Russ Shimizu, MD

Neurology
3.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Russ Shimizu, MD

Dr. Russ Shimizu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Shimizu works at PETER ALAN BARDWICK MD in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Epilepsy and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shimizu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peter Alan Bardwick MD
    2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 550, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 828-4759

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrovascular Disease
Epilepsy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Epilepsy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebrovascular Disease
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Difficulty With Walking
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tension Headache
Vasculitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Herniated Disc
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Myoclonus
Seizure Disorders
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Myelopathy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Optic Neuritis
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Pseudobulbar Affect
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Stenosis
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
Anterior Horn Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Corticobasal Degeneration
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Hydrocephalus
Lyme Disease
Meningiomas
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Torticollis
Toxic Shock Syndrome
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 22, 2019
    I love dr Shimizu. He’s really helped me.
    — Feb 22, 2019
    About Dr. Russ Shimizu, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780688242
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russ Shimizu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shimizu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shimizu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shimizu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shimizu works at PETER ALAN BARDWICK MD in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shimizu’s profile.

    Dr. Shimizu has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Epilepsy and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shimizu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shimizu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shimizu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shimizu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shimizu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

