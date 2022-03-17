Dr. Russell Cavallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Cavallo, MD
Dr. Russell Cavallo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rye Brook, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Cavallo Orthopedics and Sports Medicine90 S Ridge St Ste UL-1, Rye Brook, NY 10573 Directions (914) 481-4444
Cavallo Orthopedics and Sports Medicine945 Summer St Fl 2, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Dr. Covallo and his team gave me my life back, I have pep in my step and no knee pain at all. Lori was always available for any questions or concerns.
- Mount Sinai Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
