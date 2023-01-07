Overview of Dr. Russell Crain, MD

Dr. Russell Crain, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Lakeside Women's Hospital.



Dr. Crain works at Crain Optical LLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.