Dr. Russell Farmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Farmer, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Norton Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.
Locations
Uofl Health - Uofl Hospital530 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-8303
UofL Physicians Surgical Oncology401 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-8303
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Flaget Memorial Hospital
- Norton Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing but good things to say about Dr. Farmer and his staff. They all took really good care of me, before and after my surgery. Thank you! The UL nursing staff was also amazing.
About Dr. Russell Farmer, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
