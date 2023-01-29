Overview

Dr. Russell Havranek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Havranek works at Gastroenterology Clinic Of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.