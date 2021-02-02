Overview of Dr. Russell Montgomery, MD

Dr. Russell Montgomery, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Montgomery works at Southern CA Vascular Associates in Orange, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Atherosclerosis of Aorta, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.