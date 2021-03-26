Dr. Russell Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Russo, MD
Dr. Russell Russo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with New Orleans East Hospital.
Lakeview Location101 W Robert E Lee Blvd Ste 100, New Orleans, LA 70124 Directions (504) 592-6437
Lcmc Health Clinical Services LLC5620 Read Blvd Ste 600, New Orleans, LA 70127 Directions (504) 592-6437
Hospital Affiliations
- New Orleans East Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I had an appointment with Dr. Russo and only waited about 5 minutes. His staff was very friendly, and he was extremely through and patient making sure I understood everything completely. He was very friendly and made sure he answered all my questions. Where as other Dr.s have made me feel like I was wasting their time,,this was definitely not the case with Dr. Russo. Thank you Dr. Russo!!! Teresa Marshall.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952543811
- Methodist Hosp/ Texas Med Ctr
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- LSU/Charity Hosp
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State Univeristy
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Russo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russo has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Russo speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.