Residents of New Orleans have two large healthcare facilities available to them, including Ochsner Health and Tulane Health. There are two children’s hospitals in the area: Children’s Hospital New Orleans and Ochsner Hospital for Children. Beacon Behavioral Hospitals have several facilities and outpatient clinics throughout southern Louisiana for behavioral and mental health services.
U.S. News ranks Ochsner Medical Center as the #1 hospital in New Orleans. This ranking includes Oschner Hospital for Children. Ochsner Medical Center nationally ranks in one adult and one children’s specialty. They are:
Tulane Health System ranks #2 in New Orleans. Tulane Health System has 511 total staffed beds and is high performing in six procedures and conditions, including:
An orthopedic surgeon, or orthopedist, is a physician that diagnoses and treats injuries of the musculoskeletal system. They use both nonsurgical and surgical treatments to manage disorders related to bones, joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments.
Orthopedic surgeons treat a wide variety of conditions, including:
What procedures do orthopedic surgeons perform?
Orthopedic surgeons often perform the following tests and procedures in their office:
What conditions do orthopedic surgeons treat?
Orthopedic surgeons treat a number of conditions related to bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. The following are examples of some of the more common conditions they can diagnose and treat:
What should I ask an orthopedic surgeon?
Some questions that you may want to ask an orthopedic surgeon during your appointment include: