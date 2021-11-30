See All Podiatrists in Fairmont, WV
Super Profile

Dr. Rusty Cain, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rusty Cain, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairmont, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.

Dr. Cain works at West Virginia University Medical Corporation in Fairmont, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Virginia University Medical Corporation
    100 Stoney Hill Rd, Fairmont, WV 26554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-4830
  2. 2
    The Kuzbari Clinic Pllc
    1228 Country Club Rd, Fairmont, WV 26554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 363-3338
  3. 3
    Wound Healing Center
    1224 Country Club Rd, Fairmont, WV 26554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 363-4698

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • United Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 30, 2021
    Absolutely wonderful I had bunion corrective surgery done on September 30, 2021. I couldn’t be more pleased. I specifically searched for an experienced surgeon to get the best results possible. Dr. Cain explained everything beforehand
    Donna Wilson from Clarksburg, WV — Nov 30, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Rusty Cain, DPM
    About Dr. Rusty Cain, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811908270
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Community General Hospital, Thomasville Nc
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Waynesburg College, Waynesburg Pa
