Dr. Rut Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Rut Patel, MD
Dr. Rut Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Advanced Urology - Sandy Springs11660 Alpharetta Hwy Ste 710 Bldg 700, Sandy Springs, GA 30319 Directions
Advanced Urology - Sandy Springs1450 S Johnson Ferry Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30319 Directions (404) 800-4280
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was very empathetic and professional through my journey....from diagnosis to treatment (surgery). #1 in my book.
About Dr. Rut Patel, MD
- Urology
- English, Indian
- 1407288012
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California Institute of Urology
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Urology
Dr. Patel speaks Indian.
