Overview of Dr. Ruth Mazo, MD

Dr. Ruth Mazo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Mazo works at Urological Associates of Savannah, PC in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.