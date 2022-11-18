Dr. Ruth Yates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Ruth Yates, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Yates works at
Locations
-
1
Ruth A Yates MD520 Madison St SE Ste C, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-4401
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yates?
Dr. Yates and her staff have been amazing! Always makes me feel very comfortable and is very thorough. Takes time discussing any issues or concerns. Very personable!
About Dr. Ruth Yates, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1063470250
Education & Certifications
- Presbytarian|Vanderbilt
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yates has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.