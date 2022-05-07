Overview

Dr. Rutkumar Jani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Jani works at Spring Valley Family Practice in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.