Dr. Ryan Abdul-Haqq, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ryan Abdul-Haqq, MD

Dr. Ryan Abdul-Haqq, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Abdul-Haqq works at Kidney Transplant Associates in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abdul-Haqq's Office Locations

    Kidney Transplant Associates
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 615E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 652-8132
    Sandra J Ramer MD
    1301 20th St Ste 390, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 315-5765

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (7)
    Jan 05, 2022
    He operated on my husband and was wonderful. He was attentive and kind and did a great job!
    — Jan 05, 2022
    About Dr. Ryan Abdul-Haqq, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386087864
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Abdul-Haqq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdul-Haqq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdul-Haqq has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdul-Haqq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdul-Haqq has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdul-Haqq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdul-Haqq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdul-Haqq.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdul-Haqq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdul-Haqq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

