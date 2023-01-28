Overview

Dr. Ryan Chauvin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and West Feliciana Parish Hospital.



Dr. Chauvin works at Gastroenterology Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.