See All Hand Surgeons in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Ryan Coyle, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ryan Coyle, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ryan Coyle, MD

Dr. Ryan Coyle, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Coyle works at University Orthopaedic Associates, LLC in Somerset, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Coyle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Orthopaedic Associates - Somerset
    2 Worlds Fair Dr, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 537-0909
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Scan
Spinal and Postural Screening
Joint Fluid Test
Bone Scan
Spinal and Postural Screening
Joint Fluid Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Coyle?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Coyle, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ryan Coyle, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Coyle to family and friends

    Dr. Coyle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Coyle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryan Coyle, MD.

    About Dr. Ryan Coyle, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881037901
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nyu Hospital For Joint Disease
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital-NSLIJ
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Coyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coyle works at University Orthopaedic Associates, LLC in Somerset, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Coyle’s profile.

    Dr. Coyle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ryan Coyle, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.