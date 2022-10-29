Dr. Ryan Gasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Gasser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Gasser, MD
Dr. Ryan Gasser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Gasser works at
Dr. Gasser's Office Locations
-
1
OMNI Orthopaedics4760 Belpar St NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 492-9200Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Akron General4300 Allen Rd, Stow, OH 44224 Directions (330) 344-2663
-
3
Cleveland Clinic Akron General1940 Town Park Blvd, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 344-2663
- 4 4125 Medina Rd, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 344-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gasser?
Dr. Gasser explains in detail what my back problems are. He addresses these issues with care and is not quick to recommend surgery unless absolutely needed. His calm manner and kind nature is always appreciated. He is not 'puffed up with pride' as sometimes can be the case with many 'professionals'! He is 'down to earth' and treats you with concern for your healing and better health...without pain...The Main Goal! Dr. Gasser = 10 STARS
About Dr. Ryan Gasser, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1023202728
Education & Certifications
- Panorama Orthopaedic & Spine Center
- Akron General Medical Center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gasser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gasser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gasser works at
Dr. Gasser has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Gasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.