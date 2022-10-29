Overview of Dr. Ryan Gasser, MD

Dr. Ryan Gasser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Gasser works at OMNI Orthopaedics in Canton, OH with other offices in Stow, OH, Uniontown, OH and Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.